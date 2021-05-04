Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:35 pm

'Irregulars' Cancelled at Netflix After Only 1 Season

'Irregulars' Cancelled at Netflix After Only 1 Season

The Irregulars has been officially cancelled by Netflix after only one season on the streaming service, according to Deadline.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

You’ll still be able to stream season one on Netflix.

Netflix is unfortunately no stranger to cancelling television shows after only one season. See some of the biggest fan faves that never got a season 2!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Irregulars, Netflix, The Irregulars

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr