'Irregulars' Cancelled at Netflix After Only 1 Season

The Irregulars has been officially cancelled by Netflix after only one season on the streaming service, according to Deadline.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

You’ll still be able to stream season one on Netflix.

