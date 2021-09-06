Top Stories
Mon, 06 September 2021 at 8:37 am

Camila Cabello Keeps It Casual Arriving in NYC For More 'Cinderella' Promo

Camila Cabello adjusts her mask as she’s seen arriving in New York City on Sunday night (September 5).

The 24-year-old Cinderella actress was joined by her mom Sinuhe Estrabao and wore a cute matching outfit after touching down at JFK Airport.

Camila is in the Big Apple to continue promotion on her new movie, which premiered Friday (September 3) on Amazon Prime.

In a recent interview, Camila opened up about how turning to therapy gave her a second life.

“Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn’t really listening to how I felt,” she told The Sun.

Camila added, “I kept telling myself everything was good, ‘I should feel fine, I should feel OK.’ What I needed to do was say, ‘How do I actually feel?’ and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help — because I needed help. I needed therapy. The pandemic gave me that pause to say, ‘Let’s not carry on running on this broken leg, let’s fix it.’”

