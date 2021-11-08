Ireland Baldwin Says Astroworld Tragedy Is 'Not Travis Scott's Fault'

Ireland Baldwin is defending Travis Scott in the wake of the tragic accident that took place at his 2021 Astroworld Festival.

On Saturday (November 6), it was reported that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of the rapper’s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Ireland took to social media later that day to compare the tragedy to the accidental shooting that took place on the set of her father Alec Baldwin‘s film, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Y’all are really killing me these days,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram Story, per the New York Post. “You believe everything that you see on Twitter and TikTok and completely bandwagon on spreading misinformation.”

Ireland continued, “First, you were armory/stunt coordination pros when it came to the horrific tragedy involving my dad. And now Travis Scott is demonic because he ALLOWED people to die at his show?”

She went on to say she was “heartbroken for the families who lost a loved one at the show,” adding: “Everyone should feel safe when they’re going to enjoy live music. But it’s not Travis Scott‘s fault. Any actual musician would validate that you can’t see or hear anyone up there. Especially when wearing in-ear monitors.

“C’mon people… do a little research before you go spewing cancel culture bulls–t,” she said. “People lost their children at this show and you’ve got to say [sic] that Travis Scott’s music is demonic and be [sic] belongs in prison? Jesus.”

She followed up with another post, writing, “I am in no way defending Travis Scott because honestly, I don’t know him or care personally. I’ve been to two of his shows. I watched people get carried out on stretchers with head injuries and from ODs… He incites the rage. No doubt about that. But I refuse to fall into this twisted cancel culture bulls–t when it’s coming from people who have no idea how anything works.”

Last week, Ireland shared that reporters and paparazzi were “invading her privacy” in the wake of the accident involving her father.