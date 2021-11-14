Adele Addresses the Negative Response to Her 100lb Weight Loss

Adele is opening up about her weight loss.

During her One Night Only CBS special interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 33-year-old entertainer talked about what led to her losing around 100lbs and addressed the negative response to her weight loss.

Click inside to read more…

Adele explained that her decision to start working out wasn’t about losing weight, but more about finding a way to deal with all the anxiety she was suffering from amid her divorce.

“[Working out] was about my anxiety, mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage — it made me so confused and made me feel as if i had no control over my body,” Adele explained.

“I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym,” she continued. “It became my time — me having a plan everyday when I had no plans.”

Adele then went on to address the negative response to her weight loss.

“I [wasn't] shocked or even phased by it — my body has been objectified my entire career. Am I too big or am I too small, am I hot or not or whatever — I never looked up to anyone because of their body,” Adele said.

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now,” Adele added. “It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”

In another recent interview, Adele explained what led to her divorce.