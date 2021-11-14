Kanye West Releases 'Donda' Deluxe Album with Five New Songs - Listen Now!

Kanye West has surprised fans with new music!

On Sunday (November 14), the 44-year-old rapper released the deluxe version of his latest album, Donda, featuring five brand new songs.

The deluxe version features new songs “Life of the Party” (featuring André 3000), “Up From the Ashes,” “Remote Control pt 2” (featuring Kid Cudi & Young Thug), “Never Abandon Your Family,” and “Keep My Spirit Alive pt 2” (featuring KayCyy, Conway the Machine & Westside Gunn).

After several delays, Kanye first released Donda back in late August.

At one of his listening events, Kanye appeared to “re-marry” estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

However, there’s a rumor going around that Kanye is dating this model now.



You can download Kanye West‘s new album off of iTunes here – listen to Donda (Deluxe) now!