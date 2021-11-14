Adele Reveals the 'Brutally Honest' Meaning Behind Her New Song 'Hold On'

Adele is opening up about one of the new songs on her album, 30.

During her Adele One Night Only CBS special interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (November 14), the 33-year-old entertainer revealed the “brutally honest” meaning behind her song “Hold On.”

Oprah starts by reading the lyrics to the song to Adele.

“I’m such a mess. The harder that I try I regress. I am my own worst enemy. Right now, I truly hate being me. Every day feels like the road that I’m on might open up and swallow me whole. How do I feel so mighty small when I’m struggling to feel at all?” Oprah read.

Adele then opened up about the people who inspired the meaning behind “Hold On.”

“My friends always would say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse,” Adele explained. “But it was just exhausting trying to like keep going with it.”

“It’s a process. The process of a divorce. The process of being a single parent,” Adele continued. “The process of not seeing your child every single day—wasn’t really a plan I had when I became a mom. The process of arriving for yourself every single day and showing up for yourself every single day and still running a home, still running a business so many people know what I’m talking about.”

She added, “I feel like that as well. I juggled those things as well. And I felt like not doing it anymore and also trying to like move forward, but like with intention. Not just to get out of it for no reason. It made my feet hurt walking through all that concrete.”

