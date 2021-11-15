Top Stories
Kristen Stewart Offers Rare Comment About Robert Pattinson

Hulu Renews Fan Favorite TV Show for Season 2!

Mon, 15 November 2021 at 7:56 pm

George Clooney Looks Back at 'Very Emotional' Moment He & Wife Amal Decided to Have Kids

George Clooney is sharing some rare comments about his four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander!

In a new interview, the 60-year-old actor/director looked back at the “very emotional” moment he and wife Amal Clooney decided they wanted to have kids.

“Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids,” George admitted on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”

“So we’ve been married for about a year and we were at a friend’s house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Holy s—t,’” George recalled. “We went outside for a walk. And she’d never thought about it, really. And so then she said, ‘We are awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.’ She said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.’”

George continued, “And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in’ and she said, ‘I think we should try.’ I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn’t my lot in life and was comfortable with that

George then talked about the shocking moment he and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer found out they were having twins.

“I didn’t know I’d have twins. There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, ‘Here’ and you go, ‘It’s a baby boy.’ I’m like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic,’” George recalled. “And then they said, ‘And the other one is the girl’ and I was like, ‘Oh s—t.’ ”

“[Amal's] sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because…I was kind of up for one…I love it now,” George said. “And thank God they have each other during the pandemic.”

If you missed it, George Clooney recently issued an open letter to press outlets, urging them to refrain from posting photos of his children. Here’s what he wrote…
