Nicole Kidman Reacts to How Much Fans Love Her AMC Ad

Nicole Kidman is speaking out in response to the way people are reacting to her AMC ad.

The Oscar-winning actress starred in the movie theater chain’s first-ever television commercial, which has been shown before every movie screening at AMC locations since September.

Back in December, AMC replaced the original one-minute ad with a shorter version, leaving out a crucial line that fans loved.

Nicole chatted with The Playlist and was asked if she knew how beloved the ad is among fans. She said, “Oh, the only reason I know is because Adam Aron, the head of AMC, sends me these tidbits saying, ‘Oh, thank you’… But I’ve never seen it in the theater or anything. I showed up to show a screening of Lucy, of Being the Ricardos, and Adam was there, but Adam’s kind of a rock star. He’s very popular.”

The reporter told Nicole how fans love the line, “Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” so much that they have printed it on T-shirts.

Nicole seemed shocked by this, saying, “Are you kidding?”

When she was told about fans being upset when the line was removed from the ad, she said, “But it’s a great line, right? It’s so true. I mean, talk about not feeling alone, sitting in a cinema with a broken heart, and then watching something that breaks your heart again, and you go, ‘I’m not alone.’ Please. This must not go away. We have to have cinema.”

Watch the full 60-second commercial below!