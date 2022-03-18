Sam Heughan Tries To Explain Why He Hasn't Seen Caitriona Balfe's 'Belfast' Movie Yet

Caitriona Balfe‘s new movie, Belfast, was released in theaters in November, and yet Sam Heughan still has yet to see it.

In a recent interview with IMDb, the two actors dished on the new season of Outlander, dream guest stars and more, before Sam tried to explain why he hasn’t seen Caitriona‘s film yet.

When questioned if Sam had seen it, he admitted that he hadn’t yet.

“I really haven’t and I’m…” he trailed off as Caitriona questioned him about it.

“I’m just going to point out that it’s been out for about six months,” she said.

Sam then explained that he was “in New Zealand. I was working. I couldn’t…”

Just moments later, Sam asked for that to be put on his schedule.

Belfast, and its director, Kenneth Branagh, are up for awards at the 2022 Oscars.