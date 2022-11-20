Letitia Wright Opens Up About Losing Chadwick Boseman & Filming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Without Him

Letitia Wright opened up about Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death.

The 29-year-old Black Panther star played Chadwick‘s little sister Shuri in the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Univese franchise and reprised her role in the newly released sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She spoke candidly about what the experience was like in a new interview.

Letitia told The Guardian that it was “tough” to return to the Black Panther universe.

“We had up and down days where you could tell people were grieving. We were able to be there for each other on set and be sensitive to the days when we didn’t feel so good about being on set because you’re missing someone; you’re missing your brother,” she said. “Grief was at my doorstep every day while I was filming.”

She also revealed how she found out about Chadwick‘s death and how her loss has affected her.

The actress explained that she was alone in London when she received an email offering condolences. “I was like, ‘My condolences for what,’” she explained. “Then I clicked out of that email and kept just seeing Chadwick Boseman, Chadwick Boseman, Chadwick Boseman. I was like, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ I clicked on one, and it was the PR team saying, ‘Do you want to write a statement?’ Statement? What’s going on?”

She reached out to Daniel Kaluuya who confirmed what had happened.

“I was punching my apartment up, I was screaming. I was just so angered,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Bro, Daniel, this is not happening’, but his silence spoke so loudly. And he just came immediately from where he was to comfort me.”

Letitia said that she learned a lesson from her loss: “You think you have time, and that’s the thing I’ve learned. These things make you realize it’s important to reach out to people you love,” she said. “The amount of times I text my cast members to tell them I love them, especially Danai [Gurira]. I’m always texting Ryan [Coogler] that I love him, and asking him how he is.”

“I’m not going to delay that any more because tomorrow’s not promised,” she added. “Since Chad died, I’m so afraid to lose people.”

