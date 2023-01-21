Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 10:45 pm

King Charles' Coronation Weekend Schedule Revealed, Includes Multiple Celebrations Spanning 3 Days With Major Stars Promised to Attend

Continue Here »

King Charles' Coronation Weekend Schedule Revealed, Includes Multiple Celebrations Spanning 3 Days With Major Stars Promised to Attend

Details are beginning to emerge about King Charles‘ coronation celebrations.

The 74-year-old royal is set to become king on May 6, nearly exactly nine months after his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96. While he technically ascended the throne on September 8, this is when he will be formally crowned king.

His wife, Camilla, Queen Consort will also officially accept her title.

On Saturday (January 21), the royal family released a schedule for the special day and correlating festivities, which include a star-studded concert.

Scroll through a schedule for the coronation of King Charles…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Extended, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Royal Family, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr