King Charles' Coronation Weekend Schedule Revealed, Includes Multiple Celebrations Spanning 3 Days With Major Stars Promised to Attend

Details are beginning to emerge about King Charles‘ coronation celebrations.

The 74-year-old royal is set to become king on May 6, nearly exactly nine months after his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96. While he technically ascended the throne on September 8, this is when he will be formally crowned king.

His wife, Camilla, Queen Consort will also officially accept her title.

On Saturday (January 21), the royal family released a schedule for the special day and correlating festivities, which include a star-studded concert.

Scroll through a schedule for the coronation of King Charles…