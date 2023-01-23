Lisa Marie Presley's Mother Priscilla Presley's Memorial Eulogy - Full Text Revealed

Priscilla Presley is sharing a moving tribute to her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The 77-year-old mother and ex of Elvis Presley remembered their daughter with a eulogy at a memorial service on Sunday (January 22) at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

“I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” she began via Us, referring to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. “And this says it all.”

Click inside to read more…

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words, truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

Priscilla teared up while reading the eulogy.

“The old soul — this is a poem — In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long, childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child leaving her with suspicion, could this be the angel that takes me home?” she continued.

“Time of course flew by, it was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end, survivor’s guilt some would say, but a broken heart was a doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love. She knew that I loved her, I fear I’ll never touch her, but the old soul is always with me. She doesn’t drift above,” she read.

“Thank you all for being here. Navarone [Garibaldi], her brother, thank you for being here,” she concluded, referring to her son with ex Marco Garibaldi.

“And the family, of course, and all of you. Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you.”

Find out who else read tributes and performed at the memorial service.