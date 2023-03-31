Ben Affleck Teases Wonder Woman Cameo in 'The Flash' - Here's What to Expect!

Ben Affleck is teasing a Wonder Woman cameo in DC’s upcoming release The Flash.

The 50-year-old AIR star is set to appear in the movie as Batman alongside its star Ezra Miller. The Flash also features Michael Keaton, who played the Caped Crusader before Ben took over.

During a recent podcast appearance, Ben teased that he’d be sharing the screen with Wonder Woman and offered the slightest spoiler about what to expect when it happened.

Read more about Wonder Woman’s cameo in The Flash…

According to ET, the actor spilled some tea while chatting on Smartless podcast.

“It was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” he said about their time on screen together. Wonder Woman reportedly using her Lasso of Truth to help him, which leads to some intereresting consequences.

“And so, what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” he added.

It is unclear which version of Wonder Woman might be showing up for the movie. Of course, the obvious answer is Gal Gadot, who has been playing her in the DC film universe for years now. However, that might not be the case.

Back in 2022, rumors swirled that Lynda Carter might be suiting up as the heroine again. She played the iconic character on TV in the ’70s and made a cameo in 2020′s Wonder Woman 1984.

We’ll find out soon enough. The Flash premieres in theaters on June 16, 2023. Watch the trailer below!

Based on what we’ve heard, the movie has already gotten rave reviews from an iconic star.

Watch the most recent trailer for The Flash below…