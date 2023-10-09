Azealia Banks Eviscerates 'Redundant' Drake, Labels Him a 'Failure' After Rapper Hits Back at Bad Review

Azealia Banks is coming very hard for Drake on social media.

The 32-year-old “Anna Wintour” rapper took to her Instagram story to weigh in on the “God’s Plan” star after he responded to a negative review of his music over the weekend.

In her post, Azealia attacked Drake for his understanding of hip-hop and labeled him a failure.

Read more about Azealia Banks coming for Drake…

To give you some background information, Drake went after podcast host Joe Budden, who said that his music was catering to children.

Azealia shared a screenshot of his remarks and then responded.

“Does drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hiphop??” she started her message.

She continued, writing, “Does drake know that no one who actually understands hiphop – a culture born from oppressed, don’t reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC? Does drake know his desperate attempts to gangsterize Candaian ‘street life’ is an all encompassing failure in and of it itself?”

Her message continued across several stories and also referenced Birdman. However, she continued to diss Drake in big ways. Elsewhere, she referred to him as being “redundant as hell.”

“Only weird nepo babies and Eastern European immigrants who wear USSN polo association coool water and media f-ck boys actually care for him,” she added.

Drake does not appear to have responded at the moment.

