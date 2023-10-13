Alicia Vikander, Gemma Chan, & Chloe Moretz Enjoy a Girls' Night Out in L.A.!

The Louis Vuitton girls are enjoying a night on the town!

Alicia Vikander, Gemma Chan, and Chloe Moretz were seen stepping out for a girls’ night out on Thursday (October 12) at the exclusive members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

The three actresses were all in attendance at the LV fashion show at Paris Fashion Week just 10 days earlier, so it looks like they must’ve had a great time together at the event! They were joined by another friend for the L.A. dinner.

All three of them are frequently at the brand’s fashion shows and are longtime friends of the fashion house.

Gemma‘s new movie The Creator is now playing in theaters!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Alicia Vikander, Gemma Chan, and Chloe Moretz out for dinner…