Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Meryl Streep &amp; Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Meryl Streep & Husband Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Over 6 Years

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Audiences Love These 9 Martin Scorsese Movies the Most - See How They Scored on Rotten Tomatoes!

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Sat, 21 October 2023 at 8:30 am

'That '70s Show' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Continue Here »

'That '70s Show' Cast: Where Are They Now?

That ’70s Show first premiered on TV over 25 years ago!

The Fox teen sitcom – starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tommy Chong, Josh Meyers, Tanya Roberts, and Lisa Robin Kelly – premiered on August 23, 1998 and ran for eight seasons before ending on May 18, 2006.

A revival series, titled That ’90s Show, debuted on Netflix in January 2023 and seven of the original stars returned for the spinoff.

While Netflix hasn’t picked up the show for a second season yet, we’re taking a look at where the cast of That ’70s Show is today.

Browse through the slideshow to see where the cast of That ’70s Show is today…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, EG, Extended, Josh Meyers, Kurtwood Smith, Laura Prepon, Lisa Robin Kelly, Mila Kunis, Slideshow, That '70s Show, Tommy Chong, Topher Grace, Where Are They Now, Wilmer Valderrama

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images