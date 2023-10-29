Diane Warren Shares Sweet Note From Taylor Swift After '1989' Vault Track 'Say Don't Go' Release

Diane Warren is one of the songwriters on Taylor Swift‘s just released 1989 (Taylor’s Version)!

The award-winning songwriter co-wrote the song “Say Don’t Go” with the entertainer, which is one of the five vault tracks on the re-recorded album.

Following the release of the album and their song finally being out in the world, Taylor sent a sweet note and flowers to Diane!

“Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that😻. If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo 🎵🎶🎧❤️,” Diane captioned the photo.

See what the note said inside…

“Diane, It was a dream come true to write with you. I hope you love ‘Say Don’t Go’ as much as I do!! Sending the biggest hug to you! Love, Taylor,” the note reads.

Recently, Diane opened up about writing the track with Taylor.

“Everything has its time, you know? It took a while to see the light of day, but I’m glad it finally did,” she told Rolling Stone. “It was worth the wait.”

On writing it, Diane recalled that Taylor was “very particular about how she said certain things,” and “she’s deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can’t explain it, but that’s probably why she’s the biggest f—ing star in the world.”

After hearing the new song in it’s final, released version, Diane notes that she thinks it could be it’s own single!

“I said, ‘Oh my God, this is f—ing awesome,’” she said. “It was such a surprise to me that the record version was as good as it was. You know what? I hope they release this as a single because I think it’s a f—ing hit.”