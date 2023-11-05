9 'Glee' Stars Are Parents (& They Almost Have Enough Kids to Start a Show Choir Between Them!)

The members of Glee‘s New Directions grew up in front of our eyes when they were staples on our TV screens. Eight years after the show’s conclusion, they’re all adults now.

Many of them have even become parents! Another has a standing offer to become a parent if they are ever in that phase of their life.

In fact, there are almost enough children between the cast members for them to start their own show choir with the mandatory 12 members. How does that sound for a spinoff?!

We gathered together all of the McKinley High alumni who have gone on to start families after graduating.

Scroll through all of the members of the New Directions who have gone on to have children since leaving the choir room…