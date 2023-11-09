Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 9:34 pm

Sydney Sweeney Films 'Anyone But You' Reshoots Just Hours After SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, Glen Powell Also in Australia

Sydney Sweeney is back on set just hours after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted filming reshoots for her upcoming rom-com movie Anyone But You on Friday (November 10) in Sydney, Australia.

The movie is set to be released in theaters in just over a month from now, so Sony Pictures was probably been waiting to do these reshoots for a while and ready to go at a moment’s notice. The strike just ended 24 hours before the photos were taken!

Sydney‘s co-star Glen Powell is also in Australia right now, which he revealed on his Instagram Stories.

Back in March, Sydney was seen in the same costume while filming a romantic scene with Glen right in front of the Sydney Opera House.

Watch the trailer for Anyone But You, which hits theaters on December 22.

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Sydney Sweeney on set…

