Who Plays Prince Yan in 'The Marvels'? Meet Park Seo-joon, One of Korea's Biggest Stars!

Park Seo-joon has a brief role in the new movie The Marvels and it marks his Hollywood debut!

The 34-year-old actor is already one of the biggest stars in South Korea and now he’s playing the role of Prince Yan in the latest Marvel movie.

So, why is he such a big star?

Keep reading to find out more…

Park has his big breakout roles in the 2015 television shows Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty.

He also had a brief role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite as Ki-woo’s friend Min-hyuk.

Director Nia DaCosta said that she wanted to cast Park in the movie after loving his work in the series Itaewon Class. “When I was younger, I was really into Korean dramas and Korean films, and I fell in love with Korean pop culture,” she said, via Newsweek.

Prince Yan is a small, but impactful character in the movie. He is the prince of the planet Aladna and he is married to Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the end credits scene!