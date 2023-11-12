Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged by May'

Hilarie Burton is making a big prediction about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

On Saturday night (November 11), the 34-year-old pro football player attended his first Eras Tour show as the 33-year-old “Blank Space” singer’s boyfriend.

During the show, Taylor changed up the lyrics to her song “Karma” to give Travis a sweet shout-out.

Instead of singing “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Hilarie, 41, then retweeted a fan-captured video of Travis adorably reacting to Taylor‘s lyric switch-up, while also making a big prediction about the new couple.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” Hilarie tweeted.

Hilarie has been a big supporter of Taylor and Travis‘ relationship right from the beginning.

Back in September when Travis invited Taylor to attend one of his games and she showed up, Hilarie tweeted, “Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them. It shows: 1. They think you’re so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you. 2. They work hard & they’re GOOD, & they want you to see that. Flew to see [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] on a set 14 yrs ago. #kelceswift💖”

If you missed it, a very famous entertainer called Taylor the “most iconic pop woman of our generation.”