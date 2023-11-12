Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 6:58 pm

Mario Lopez Drags Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Comments

Mario Lopez Drags Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Comments

Mario Lopez is reacting to Tristan Thompson‘s new comments about cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

In the preview for the new episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, 39, talks to Tristan, 32, about his past cheating scandals, where she tells him that “in this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

Then in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan tells her, “When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day.”

That last comment struck a cord with Mario, 50, who then took to Twitter to drag Tristan.

Keep reading to find out more…

“‘When I cheat.’ My saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha,” Mario tweeted.

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe blasted mom Kris Jenner for cheating on her dad Robert Kardashian Sr.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu on Thursdays.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mario Lopez, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images