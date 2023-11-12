Mario Lopez Drags Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Comments

Mario Lopez is reacting to Tristan Thompson‘s new comments about cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

In the preview for the new episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, 39, talks to Tristan, 32, about his past cheating scandals, where she tells him that “in this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”

Then in a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian, Tristan tells her, “When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day.”

That last comment struck a cord with Mario, 50, who then took to Twitter to drag Tristan.

“‘When I cheat.’ My saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha,” Mario tweeted.

In another recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe blasted mom Kris Jenner for cheating on her dad Robert Kardashian Sr.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Hulu on Thursdays.