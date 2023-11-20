Keke Palmer Returns to Red Carpet Amid Family Drama to Host BET Soul Train Awards 2023

Keke Palmer looks gorgeous in an LBD while hitting the carpet at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards held on Sunday evening (November 19) in Hollywood.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her beautiful smile while arriving for the event, where she is serving as the host of the evening.

Though the awards ceremony is being held, it won’t air until November 26th on BET and BET HER.

“Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity, and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today,” Connie Orlando, BET exec. vp specials, music programming & music strategy, shared in a press release. “We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party. BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

This marks Keke‘s first red carpet appearance since filing a restraining order against ex Darius Jackson and requesting sole custody of their son Leo. She was granted both the restraining order and temporary full custody of their child.

FYI: Keke is wearing Sergio Hudson.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Keke Palmer on the BET Soul Train Awards carpet…