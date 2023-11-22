Top Stories
Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Jenna Ortega Is Not Returning for 'Scream 7' - Reason Why Revealed!

Antoni Porowski &amp; Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

Antoni Porowski & Kevin Harrington Call Off Engagement After Four Years of Dating, Rep Issues Statement

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 8:51 pm

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7' After Movie Loses Jenna Ortega & Melissa Barrera, Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Continue Here »

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7' After Movie Loses Jenna Ortega & Melissa Barrera, Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Scream VII suffered two big losses in rapid succession, and now a report is revealing what this means for the future of the franchise.

If you missed it, Melissa Barrera was recently dropped from the franchise after making comments in support of Palestine. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Jenna Ortega was not returning for the next movie, either (for unrelated reasons).

Following the news, insiders are speaking out about what this means for Scream 7, which was initially aiming for a 2025 release date.

Sources spoke out about Jenna and Melissa‘s fate, if they’ll still be able to keep the timetable and more. Specifically, they revealed two franchise stars that could be brought back into the fold for the new movie.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the details…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Movies, Scream, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images