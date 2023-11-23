Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Spotted Running Pre-Thanksgiving Errands Separately

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had a busy day ahead of the holiday!

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her husband were both seen running errands, separately, on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in New York City.

Jennifer wore a tan-colored coat over a yellow sweater and white pants while taking a walk. Cooke was seen in a black coat and a black polo shirt while catching a car to run his errand.

For those who don’t know, Jennifer started dating Cooke in 2018 and they got married in October 2019. The couple welcomed their son Cy into the world in February 2022.

Jennifer reunited with one of the new Hunger Games stars at an event this week, where she had a hilarious reaction to her wardrobe malfunction.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney running separate errands…