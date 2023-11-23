Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 4:43 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Spotted Running Pre-Thanksgiving Errands Separately

Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Spotted Running Pre-Thanksgiving Errands Separately

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney had a busy day ahead of the holiday!

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her husband were both seen running errands, separately, on Wednesday afternoon (November 22) in New York City.

Jennifer wore a tan-colored coat over a yellow sweater and white pants while taking a walk. Cooke was seen in a black coat and a black polo shirt while catching a car to run his errand.

For those who don’t know, Jennifer started dating Cooke in 2018 and they got married in October 2019. The couple welcomed their son Cy into the world in February 2022.

Jennifer reunited with one of the new Hunger Games stars at an event this week, where she had a hilarious reaction to her wardrobe malfunction.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney running separate errands…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 01
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 02
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 03
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 04
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 05
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 06
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 07
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 08
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 09
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 10
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 11
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 12
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney separate errands 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images