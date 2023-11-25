Sat, 25 November 2023 at 3:06 am
12 Stars Who Were Almost Cast in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Including Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant & More!
When it comes to film franchises, the Harry Potter movies are among the most popular.
Many Harry Potter fans wonder just which other stars were in the running to play the roles of Harry, Hermione, Ron and more.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were all the perfect casting choices at that time.
Click inside to see all the celebs who could’ve starred in Harry Potter…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures, Getty Images Posted to: Eddie Redmayne, EG, evergreen, Extended, Harry Potter, Hugh Grant, Ian McKellen, JK Rowling, Kate Winslet, liam aiken, Naomi Watts, Rosamund Pike, Rowan Atkinson, Saoirse Ronan, Slideshow, Tilda Swinton, Tim Roth