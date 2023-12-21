John Stamos Shares 'One of the Last Pictures' of Original 'Full House' Cast With Bob Saget

John Stamos is feeling nostalgic about his Full House family.

The 60-year-old Uncle Jesse actor took to social media on Thursday (December 21) to share a photo of his original costars together in front of the Tanner family’s home.

He noted that it was “one of the last pictures” of everyone before Bob Saget‘s tragic death at the age of 65 in 2022.

The photo features John and Bob with Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey), Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler). Everyone looks so happy to be together.

“One of the last pictures of all of us in San Fran in front of the iconic Painted Lady,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

The only original Full House actors who were not there were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who did not return for the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House.

If you missed it, John recently reunited with another Full House star. He also spoke candidly about how losing Bob affected the cast of the show.