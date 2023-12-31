Top Stories
Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Alix Earle &amp; Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 3:22 pm

The Top 10 Richest 'American Idol' Contestants of All Time, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

American Idol Season 22 premieres February 18, 2024 on ABC (find out who’s back as a judge!), and we’re excited to see who will be the next American Idol.

Ever since launching the career of Kelly Clarkson all the way back in 2002, the long-running singing competition series has resulted in successful, lucrative runs for several contestants on the show – and many of the biggest names weren’t even necessarily the winners!

Since their seasons, so many contestants have released hit singles and albums, won awards, and made transitions into film and TV work, as well as racking up big endorsement deals and launching successful side ventures.

We took a look back through the years and rounded up the most wealthy American Idol alums based on the data online, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Scroll through to find out which American Idol stars have the highest net worth…

