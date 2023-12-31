The Top 10 Richest 'American Idol' Contestants of All Time, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

American Idol Season 22 premieres February 18, 2024 on ABC (find out who’s back as a judge!), and we’re excited to see who will be the next American Idol.

Ever since launching the career of Kelly Clarkson all the way back in 2002, the long-running singing competition series has resulted in successful, lucrative runs for several contestants on the show – and many of the biggest names weren’t even necessarily the winners!

Since their seasons, so many contestants have released hit singles and albums, won awards, and made transitions into film and TV work, as well as racking up big endorsement deals and launching successful side ventures.

We took a look back through the years and rounded up the most wealthy American Idol alums based on the data online, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

