Pat McAfee Comments on Aaron Rodgers & Jimmy Kimmel Controversy, Apologizes for 'Being a Part of It'

Pat McAfee, host of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, is speaking out about what Aaron Rodgers said on his show about Jimmy Kimmel this week.

Aaron went on The Pat McAfee Show this week and claimed that Jimmy‘s name would be uncovered as one of the people mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

If you don’t know, the disgraced millionaire died in prison in August 2019. Now, the names of 187 people named in these legal papers can be unsealed by a New York judge this week.

Jimmy denied this claim and slammed Aaron for his “reckless” comments, threatening to sue.

Keep reading to see Pat McAfee’s statement…

Pat said he and his team have been “rolling on two hours of sleep” after covering the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day

Pat then opened his show on Wednesday (January 3) by saying, “There could be some things that were certainly, probably — I mean, we’re gonna have to hear from Aaron on that — meant to be a sh-t talk joke that can then become something that is obviously a very serious allegation, that then leads to a massive overnight story, one in which I put the baby down to sleep, I haven’t seen her in a while, then pick up my phone and oh boy. We obviously don’t like the to be associated with anything negative ever. We’d like our show to be an uplifting one a happy one a fun one, but it’s because we talk shi-t and try to make light of everything.”

“Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re that serious allegations. So we apologize for being a part of it. I can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not work wise, but be able to chit chat and move along,” he continued.

“I can understand why Jimmy got incredibly upset, yeah, I definitely completely understand that, especially with his position, but also I think Aaron is like, ‘Hey, this guy has said some stuff about me in his monologue’ and he’s just trying to sh-t talk. I don’t think he meant anything else, but he’s gonna have to clarify that for us,” Pat added.