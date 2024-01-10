Lisa Rinna Shares Details About Sex Life With Husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back about life at home.

The 60-year-old actress and Real Housewives alum shared details about her sex life with husband Harry Hamlin, 72, in a new “Sex After 60″ story with Cosmopolitan.

During the interview, she spoke about how her sex life has changed and evolved over the years.

“I mean, luckily not capabilities. I think that’s lucky for him, because at 72, who knows? I do think that desire levels change for a man. That’s just the natural evolution of life. So it’s figuring out how to coexist without taking that personally as a woman,” she said.

“I think that it’s almost more about companionship and about creating space for the ebb and flow of sexuality. We really have great sex together, and we always have. It’s just that maybe it doesn’t happen quite as often as it did when you’re in your 30s and in your 20s, I would say. And I think that’s normal.”

“We’ve always have really known that you have to take the time to plan it. Life goes by like a freight train and you have to make time as a couple, even just to go to dinner but also to have sex, to have a sex night, or maybe go to a hotel,” she explained.

“You have to create that. And we have really been very diligent about doing that over the last 25 years.”

“I have not always been this in touch with my sexuality at all. I grew up very repressed, like everybody did in the ’60s. It just wasn’t something that nice girls did or talked about or flaunted, especially not in Medford, Oregon, where I was raised. You’re just a good girl, and you don’t say how you feel; you just try to be quiet. You can see how well that went for me. I rebelled, certainly after a while. But I toed the line really well for a very long time, even when I first met Harry,” Lisa went on to say.

“Harry is so accepting of who I am and always has been, and so I’ve grown into that. He’s been a supportive partner this whole time, 31 years later.”

