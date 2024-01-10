3 Actresses In the Running for Supergirl in New DC Universe, Including a Former Disney Star & a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Star

Casting is reportedly getting underway to find the new DCU’s Supergirl!

The role was previously portrayed by Melissa Benoist in The CW’s Arrowverse, and most recently by Sasha Calle in The Flash movie, which was part of the old DC Universe.

Part of the new DCU will be a new Supergirl movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, bringing Tom King‘s comic run of “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” in the way of a “big science-fiction epic film.”

“Now, Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents,” DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn previously shared of the film. “Whereas Supergirl, in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

It was just revealed that three young actresses are reportedly among those who will screen test for the role, which could go to a movie star via a straight offer. Screen tests, according to Deadline, will take place in “approximately the next month.”

The superhero is also set to make her debut in an upcoming non-Supergirl project.

Find out who is in the running to screen test for Supergirl…