Mean Girls' Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Tina Fey & Christopher Briney Turn Empire State Building Pink

The Empire State Building turned pink with a little help from Mean Girls stars Tina Fey, Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice and Christopher Briney!

On Wednesday (January 10), several stars from the new musical movie took over the iconic New York City landmark for an exciting lighting ceremony.

The quartet did so in partnership with Girls, Inc. – a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting young women.

Keep reading to find out more…

Aside from flipping the switch to change the building’s color, they also presented the charity with a $25,000 donation!

The movie hits theaters on Friday. Before you head out to watch it, check out what songs will be included. Spoiler alert: Quite a few songs were cut from the tracklist.

Did you see that an iconic Mean Girls actress attended the new movie’s NYC premiere alongside the new cast?

Scroll through all of the photos of the cast at the lighting ceremony in the gallery…