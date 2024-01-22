Top Stories
Mon, 22 January 2024 at 2:55 pm

'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama's Son Austin Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

'Cheer' Star Monica Aldama's Son Austin Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Monica Aldama‘s son Austin Aldama, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

You may recognize the 51-year-old as the coach of the co-ed cheerleading team at Navarro College, which was the subject of a Netflix TV docu-series titled Cheer.

Aldama‘s son, who is 27 years old, was arrested for 10 counts of possession of pornographic images of children, TMZ is reporting. He was booked, but has been released on bond under stipulations including random drug testing, random searches to his electronic devices, and prohibited viewing of any X-rated material.

Prosecutors are saying they have evidence of materials featuring children under the age of 10 in video files.

This is not the first child pornography case to hit the Navarro area. Jerry Harris, who starred in Cheer, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography.
