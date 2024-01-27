Kate Hudson Announces Her Debut Single 'Talk About Love,' Teases It In Cute Video With Her Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson‘s musical takeover is approaching!

The 44-year-old Oscar-nominated actress fist announced plans to release an album in 2022. The time has finally come, and her debut single “Talk About Love” is coming in hot.

This week, she confirmed that the single will arrive on January 30. She has since taken to social media to tease it with her daughter Rani.

Head inside to listen to a snippet of Kate Hudson’s single “Talk About Love”…

On TikTok, she shared a video of herself singing along to the track with her daughter.

“Call me crazy, because I know it’s our time,” Kate sings over a lush production.

Check out Kate Hudson and Rani’s video…