'Halo' Season 2 - 13 Stars Returning, 2 Joining, 2 Promoted to Series Regulars!

Halo is back!

The hit Paramount+ series returns to the streamer for Season 2 on Thursday (February 8).

Via Paramount: In Season 2, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Fans are very eager to know who is returning for the second season, and we already know who’s expected back – as well as some new faces!

Click through to see who’s back and who’s joining for Season 2 of Halo…