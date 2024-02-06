Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Dad Patrick Sr.'s DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes is breaking his silence on his father Patrick Mahomes Sr.‘s DWI arrest.

The 28-year-old quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs is playing in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), and just a few days ago, his dad was arrested.

This is reportedly the third time that Patrick Sr. has been arrested on DWI charges.

When asked, Patrick said, “He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is.”

Patrick added, “It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family, and that’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Patrick‘s brother, Jackson, has also been in legal troubles recently after he was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery. See what Patrick said about Jackson‘s arrest.