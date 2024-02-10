Is Harrison Butker Single? Meet the Kansas City Chiefs Player's Wife Isabelle & Their Kids!

Harrison Butker is a star on the football field as the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Chiefs heading back to the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), you might have some questions about the 28-year-old professional athlete, known as Butt Kicker to his fans.

For instance, is Harrison Butker single? Does he have any kids?

As a matter of fact, he is a married man with two kids, and we can tell you everything you might want to know about the young family!

Not everyone can say that they said “I do” to their prom date. However, Harrison and his wife Isabelle Butker sure can!

Back in 2013, Harrison shared a photo of the duo coordinating in red on the night of their prom. At that point, the high school sweethearts had already been dating for at least three years based on a timeline he provided in another post.

The athlete hopped on Instagram again in early 2017 to announce their engagement.

“After almost 7 years of being best friends with this girl, I finally popped the question,” he wrote alongside photos of them on the field where he seemingly proposed. “From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together. You push me to be a better man and are so patient and forgiving when I fall short. I am truly amazed at how God has worked in your life and in our relationship and pray we continue to learn and grow from each other. Can’t wait to see what our future holds together as a married couple! I love you Izzy.”

They said “I do” in 2018.

One year after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child – James Augustine Butker. Baby James got to celebrate a pretty big event with his dad shortly after he was born – Harrison‘s first Super Bowl win.

“I’ll never forget this moment,” Harrison tweeted alongside a video of him holding his son as confetti rained down around them on the field.

Harrison and Isabelle welcomed a second child – a little girl whose name we do not know – in secret. She made her debut alongside her brother on the field after the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl!

Get a good look at Harrison Butker with his kids below…