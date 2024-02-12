'Scoop' Teaser Trailer Brings Prince Andrew's Infamous BBC Interview to Life - Watch Now

Netflix’s movie Scoop finally has its first trailer, and you’re going to want to see it!

The film is based on Sam McAlister‘s book “Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interview.” The movie brings an inside look into Emily Maitlis viral interview with Prince Andrew amid the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Gillian Anderson portrays Emily Maitlis, Rufus Sewell portrays Prince Andrew, and Billie Piper portrays Sam McAlister.

Here’s the synopsis: Inspired by real events, Scoop is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earth shattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, Scoop takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it.

The movie hits Netflix on April 5, 2024.

We’re embedding the Scoop trailer below, as well as the original BBC interview with Prince Andrew, and stills from the film.

See the BBC interview below…