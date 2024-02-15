Kaia Gerber Joins Boyfriend Austin Butler at 'Dune 2' Premiere After-Party in London

Austin Butler is celebrating the premiere of his new movie with his girlfriend by his side!

The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated actor held hands with girlfriend Kaia Gerber as they left the Dune: Part Two premiere after-party on Thursday night (February 15) in London, England.

For the party, Austin wore the same Gucci suit that he wore to the premiere hours earlier while the 22-year-old model wore a shimmering chocolate-brown dress with gold strappy heels.

While doing some press at the premiere, Austin shared some sweet and rare comments about Kaia.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1 – watch the trailer here!

