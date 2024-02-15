'What Would You Do?' Season 16 - Host & Guest Correspondents Revealed!

What Would You Do? is heading back to our TV screens this month.

The hit hidden-camera series returns for a 16th season on Sunday (February 18) at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The show allows viewers to see how real people react when tricky situations and moral dilemmas arise in public settings.

“The staying power of What Would You Do? can be summed up simply: it is the search for the hero inside all of us,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer.

We now know who is hosting the show, and what will happen in the season premiere…