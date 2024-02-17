Helen Mirren Explains Why She Isn't 'Upset' Over 'Barbie' Oscar Snubs

Helen Mirren isn’t too troubled by Barbie‘s 2024 Oscars snubs.

The 78-year-old actress served as the voice of the narrator in Greta Gerwig‘s film based on the iconic Mattel toy.

Barbie received eight Oscar nominations, however, Greta surprisingly was not given a Best Director nod, while Margot Robbie did not make the final list of Best Lead Actress nominees.

Speaking at the 2024 American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday (February 15), Helen explained her reaction to the snubs.

“You can’t get upset about things like that, honestly,” she told ET. “What is fantastic is that Barbie was the highest-grossing film that Warner Brothers has ever had in their lives and do you remember who won best film of the year before last?”

Barbie generated over $1.4 billion worldwide, making it the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Still, Helen expressed her disappointment at Greta‘s omission from the Best Director category.

“I mean, of course I would have loved to have seen Greta [be nominated], and I think she should win best [director]. It’s so difficult, it’s not a running race, you know, you can’t — Christopher Nolan’s work on Oppenheimer was spectacular, extraordinary. But for me, Greta’s work was so out there, it was so brave, it was something we’d never seen before,” she said. “I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did.”

