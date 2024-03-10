First-Time Nominee Emily Blunt Joined by Husband John Krasinski at Oscars 2024

Emily Blunt is getting support from her husband John Krasinski at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The married couple walked the red carpet together on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

They wore matching all-white ensembles paired with silver accessories!

Emily is nominated for Best Supporting actress for her performance as Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. This is her first-ever Oscar nomination!

She is also slated to present an award during the show.

FYI: John is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. They both have on Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!