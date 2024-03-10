Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:46 pm

First-Time Nominee Emily Blunt Joined by Husband John Krasinski at Oscars 2024

First-Time Nominee Emily Blunt Joined by Husband John Krasinski at Oscars 2024

Emily Blunt is getting support from her husband John Krasinski at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The married couple walked the red carpet together on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

They wore matching all-white ensembles paired with silver accessories!

Emily is nominated for Best Supporting actress for her performance as Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. This is her first-ever Oscar nomination!

She is also slated to present an award during the show.

FYI: John is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. They both have on Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!
Just Jared on Facebook
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars01
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars02
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars03
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars04
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars05
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars06
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars07
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars08
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars09
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars10
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars11
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars12
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars13
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars14
emily blunt john krasinski matching white outfits oscars15

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Emily Blunt, john krasinksi, Oscars