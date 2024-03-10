Nicolas Cage Holds Hands with Wife Riko Shibata at Oscars 2024

Nicolas Cage is spending the night at the Oscars!

The 60-year-old actor held hands with wife Riko Shibata while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the awards show, Nicolas sported a black tux while Riko donned a black and gray structured dress.

Nicolas is expected to hit the stage during the show to present an award.

Nicolas is expected to hit the stage during the show to present an award. The Oscars aired on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oppenheimer led with 13 nominations.

