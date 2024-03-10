Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:07 pm

Nicolas Cage Holds Hands with Wife Riko Shibata at Oscars 2024

Nicolas Cage Holds Hands with Wife Riko Shibata at Oscars 2024

Nicolas Cage is spending the night at the Oscars!

The 60-year-old actor held hands with wife Riko Shibata while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicolas Cage

For the awards show, Nicolas sported a black tux while Riko donned a black and gray structured dress.

Nicolas is expected to hit the stage during the show to present an award.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 01
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 02
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 03
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 04
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 05
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 06
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 07
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 08
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 09
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 10
nicolas cage riko shibata arrive at oscars 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Nicolas Cage, Oscars, Riko Shibata