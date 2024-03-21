Palace Releases Rare Statement on Kate Middleton Amid Continued Rumors

Kensington Palace has made a rare statement about Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) amid all the headlines.

If you don’t know, theories and rumors have been circulating about the 42-year-old royal after her disappearance from the public eye.

She underwent an abdominal surgery earlier this year, and very little was disclosed at the time. However, many conspiracy theories started circulating. The theories became even more viral after a photo that she shared in March was found to be Photoshopped.

The Palace has rarely released statements on the Princess during this time, but they did release one today (March 21).

This statement was in regard to the Princess’ Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, specifically, the Shaping Us project she launched last year. The aim of the project is “to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society.”

Now, the Palace has released a statement sharing that she’s been working from home on the project.

“The princess has been kept updated throughout the process,” a palace rep told The Telegraph.