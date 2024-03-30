Biggest Soap Opera Headlines of the Week: Replaced Stars on 2 Shows, a Young & the Restless Actor Who Was Hospitalized & More

If you’re a fan of soap operas, then you know that there is always something happening within the fandom.

With new episodes on a daily basis and drama building onscreen, a twist or turn is guaranteed to be waiting for you around every corner.

But it’s not just the plots of sudsers like The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital that will keep you on your toes. There’s also some big news brewing behind the scenes.

There’s relationship news, casting changes, additions and so much more.

There’s so much happening that it’s hard to keep up. To make things easier, we are pulling together the biggest soap opera headlines of the week.

This week, we sadly lost an iconic actress who had a years-long role on The Young and the Restless. On top of that, there were some big casting changes (including two roles that were recast) and so much more. One actress that you’ll recognize from a popular soap opera also provided an update after having to go to the emergency room!

Scroll through the slideshow to see some of the biggest soap opera stories of the week…