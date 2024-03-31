Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Thoughts on Polyamorous Relationships, Reveals if She'd Be in One

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her relationship preferences!

The 51-year-old actress and businesswoman is currently married to Brad Falchuk. The two tied the knot in 2018. Gwyneth was previously wed to Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016.

During a “Travel day AMA” session on Friday (March 29), Gwyneth took to her Instagram Story to answer some questions from her followers!

Per Us Weekly, one fan asked the “Iron Man” star, “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

In response, Gwyneth wrote, “No Thanks! Not for me but have no judgement. I’m a one man kinda gal.”

There you have it! Gwyneth is sticking with one partner.

