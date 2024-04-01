Jennifer Garner's Dad William Passes Away at 85

Jennifer Garner is mourning her father, William John Garner.

The 51-year-old actress shared the sad news on social media on Monday (April 1).

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners,” she began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” she continued.

“We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope. Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots— surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.”

“There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind,” Jennifer concluded.

Our thoughts are with William Garner‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars and public figures in 2024.