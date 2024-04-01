Andy Cohen Apologizes for Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton Before Cancer News

Andy Cohen is apologizing to Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) after he questioned her whereabouts.

Before she officially announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales and husband Prince William, were reportedly seen together at a farm store near their home in Windsor, England. Video emerged of the couple together, but many believed that it wasn’t actually Kate in the video – including Andy.

Andy tweeted, “That ain’t Kate….” after the video emerged, and also ran a poll on his Instagram Story asking if fans thought it was Kate.

On Monday (April 1), Andy returned to hosting his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live and apologized for feeding into the conspiracy theories about Kate.

Keep reading to find out more…“I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate,” Andy said, before noting that his radio show has been off the air since before Kate announced her cancer diagnosis.

“I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation and they were right,” Andy added.

Andy then admitted that he wished he “mouth shut, before adding, “We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

Over the weekend, Queen Camilla shared an update on how Kate‘s doing.