The Most Popular Members of the Kardashian-Jenner Family, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Everyone is still very much Keeping Up With the Kardashians after all these years.

Despite the fact that their reality TV show has moved to Hulu, the world seems eager as ever to stay up to date with the lives of everybody in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

And while some of the family members have more followers than others, they’ve all managed to create massive platforms for themselves individually, resulting in tons of brand deals, sponsorships and opportunities.

We’ve put together all of the Kardashian-Jenner family members on Instagram that regularly appear on their TV series, as well as their partners with whom they’ve had kids, and ranked them from least to most followed. Can you guess who’s at the top? (Note: Kanye West‘s account is currently deactivated.)

Click through to see who the most popular Kardashian-Jenners are…