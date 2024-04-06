Don Lemon Marries Tim Malone 5 Years After Getting Engaged - Details & Guestlist Revealed!

Don Lemon and Tim Malone made it down the altar five years after getting engaged!

The 58-year-old reporter and real estate agent tied the knot in a New York City ceremony at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan on Saturday (April 6), according to People. Their wedding came almost exactly five years after they announced their engagement in April 2019.

They were married by United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a friend, in front of an audience of 140 that included a dozen major celebrities.

In an interview, Don and Tim shared some of the biggest details from the day.

Scroll through the slideshow to get all of the key details and to see the star-studded guestlist…